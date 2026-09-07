Trump threatens Bombardier, Canadian dollar as counter-tariffs set to roll out

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23 comments

  1. Canada Strong
    September 7, 2026 at 7:21 pm

    Trump, the orange faced baboon is at it again. Time to put a stop to this lunatic bully.

  2. Mrs. Bessent
    September 7, 2026 at 7:09 pm

    Bessent is a psych case….delusional

  3. Me My
    September 7, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    If no Bombardier in the USA, it should be no Boeing in Canada. It would be fair.

  4. jerry st amour
    September 7, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    I think it is time for Canada to really hurt the US even if it hurts Canada a little. we will survive 50% surcharge on electricity, critical minerals, oil, water and also completely stop potash from being exported to US. The US will bend.

  5. Iain
    September 7, 2026 at 6:53 pm

    I bet all this means more $$$ for “bailouts and economic support” for precious quebec.

  6. Justin Fooldeau
    September 7, 2026 at 6:38 pm

    If Canada tarrifed it’s liberals we wouldn’t be in this mess.

  7. Sam
    September 7, 2026 at 6:32 pm

    Only trump’s acolytes believe him, a lot are beginning to think he’s becoming senile. All should remember trump is a narcissist, and habitual liar, solely interested in himself.
    For some, if not all, businesses, the situation is brutal. Every true Canadian should try their best to support Canadian businesses, putting them as first choice purchase, avoiding american goods as much as possible.

  8. Massic
    September 7, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    To Pierre: You literally said that Canada should tailor its production to be more appealing to the US last month.
    To Bessent: You have claimed that China and Canada were the only two countries to impose retaliatory tariffs on the US. So unless you can explain how “two” includes Mexico and the 27 members of the EU, pound sand.

  9. A. J. Shippley
    September 7, 2026 at 6:24 pm

    Why doesn’t Canada stop Golfstreams coming to Canada and Boeing unless they build a plant in Canada. We already have their banks, oil companies to mention a couple businesses. I think seeing as that narcissistic, sicoctic, dictatorial bully says the US doesn’t need Canada then they should pack up get the hell out. They get no minerals, metals, oil, potash, energy, water, not even a hockey stick or tooth pick. We may hurt a bit but we would pick up more countries that would want to deal with Canada, who wouldn’t change their mind day later.

  10. St
    September 7, 2026 at 6:19 pm

    This shouldn’t be a problem. Carney has created so many new trade agreements with Indonesia and Micronesia that we will just get Alberta to up the amount of transfer payments to subsidize the lost revenue and the. sell this Québécois garbage those new markets.

    Nice job elbows up idiots.

  11. Whatever
    September 7, 2026 at 6:18 pm

    Btw, saying “selling for free” I mean with no tariffs involved. So yeah, with the exchange rate and such on top of that it felt like selling for free, meaning Americans can’t compete with that, meaning less good paying jobs for them.
    Trump wants to change it and I wish we had such a prime minister here in Canada, someone who would care and try to do what’s the best for CANADA!

  12. GIDA47.
    September 7, 2026 at 6:14 pm

    Please shut up.

  13. eskimomonkey2
    September 7, 2026 at 6:06 pm

    Both countriea voted for wealthy egomaniacal, and that’s what they got.

  14. Whatever
    September 7, 2026 at 5:59 pm

    Remember when unions used to say… “Sell Here, Build Here”

  15. kkk
    September 7, 2026 at 5:56 pm

    You can’t sell in Canada unless you build it here! McDonalds doesn’t want his business & he eats hundreds of cheeseburgers!! Canadian Cheese Too!! Time to Eliminate the Orange Monkey!!

  16. Trash...
    September 7, 2026 at 5:49 pm

    Time to put a $1000 toll, per axle, on Alaska bound freight through Canada.
    Gota help with the road repairs from all the ‘merican truck traffic.

  17. Anonymous
    September 7, 2026 at 5:32 pm

    MAGA traitors here backing thier dictator leader. What’s new? Get out of this country traitors!

  18. C
    September 7, 2026 at 5:06 pm

    All this back and forth is not doing either country any good. If we are not going to tarrif energy potash etc take the high road and bring them down to pre Trump levels. Cheaper for expensive for Americans. Let him explain that

  19. Seems Trump figured out Canada's weakness, Quebec
    September 7, 2026 at 5:06 pm

    Carney blew up the trade deal to impress quebec at election time but in doing so showed Trump his hand, and desperation to hold on to souring voters in quebec.

  20. USA is sick
    September 7, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    This guy really has some serious mental issues and decline. People need to remove him, it’s best for everyone.

  21. Annoying PP
    September 7, 2026 at 4:53 pm

    Trump is a very weak little half-man.
    He will fail, like he always does.

  22. Try This
    September 7, 2026 at 4:51 pm

    Silly. Canada is smaller. We account for 10% of their sales. That is the profit margin for some businesses. The US leadership should think about it.

    What we really should be doing is taxing exports. Oil, Electricity, Potash, Timber, aluminum… things the US must import from us. Trump is making the claim that they do not need Canada. NDP is right. Let’s see…

    The Canadian dollar is low. But how will decreasing the demand for the Canadian dollar by reducing Canadian sales to the US make it better?

  23. T
    September 7, 2026 at 4:51 pm

    We are done

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Canada

Trump threatens Bombardier, Canadian dollar as counter-tariffs set to roll out

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 7, 2026 4:30 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa’s counter-tariffs kick in Tuesday: Economist breaks down what Canadians can expect'
Ottawa’s counter-tariffs kick in Tuesday: Economist breaks down what Canadians can expect
RELATED: Ottawa's counter-tariffs kick in Tuesday: Economist breaks down what Canadians can expect
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Canada’s counter-tariffs against the U.S. are set to take effect Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs, even as the president continues to ramp up his anti-Canadian rhetoric.

Hundreds of goods are set to be hit with counter-duties, roughly equal to the value of Canadian goods that fall under the scope of Trump’s own tariffs.

This was done to ensure that “Canada will match the quantum of U.S. Section 338 tariffs dollar-for-dollar,” senior government officials said when announcing the list.

Last week, more goods were added after American seafood was taken off the list, which Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said was a decision made “in Canada’s best interests.”

Colin Mang, an assistant economics professor at McMaster University, said the list this time around is smaller than the previous list of Canadian counter-tariffs.

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“There are fewer consumer goods on it, so for the typical Canadian family most people will not notice any change,” Mang said.

He said people might notice prices rise in such areas as clothing, lipstick or one-time purchase goods like washing machines from the U.S., but many counter-tariffs are more on industrial materials, and wood products.

The counter-tariffs come about two weeks after the U.S. duties were brought into force. Canada was hoping to avoid those tariffs through a trade deal, but talks fell apart at the last minute, with Prime Minister Mark Carney pulling his negotiators out of Washington.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been critical of Trump’s actions on tariffs and his “trolling” of Canada, but he still urged Carney in a news conference Monday to be transparent about the counter-tariffs.

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“Every single mother, small business owner and seniors should know what they will pay in these new counter-tariffs to make sure that the people who are not to blame for this … they should not be the ones to pay for it,” Poilievre said.

He also once again called for Carney to put forward the details of the deal that Canada walked away from last month.

In addition to providing details on counter-tariffs and the rejected trade deal, Poilievre also called on the federal government to put forward an economic action plan. He said that includes getting rid of the industrial carbon price, scrapping the ban on pipelines, and shipping oil from the West Coast.

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“We cannot control President Trump’s tweets, tariffs or trolling, we can only control what we do here at home,” he said.

Click to play video: 'The impact of Canada’s counter-tariffs at home'
The impact of Canada’s counter-tariffs at home

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Lara Trump on Fox News that Canada’s counter-tariffs would have a “negligible” effect on the U.S., comparing its northern neighbour to a “little yippy dog.”

“This little yippy dog used to bark away, and for a long time, a 110-pound German shepherd was ignoring the dachshund and then one day she had enough,” Bessent said. “They were given the opportunity for a great trade deal and didn’t want it.

“I would like someone to show me the statistical significance of the Canadian tariffs on U.S. prices.”

NDP Leader Avi Lewis, who has supported implementing counter-tariffs, told Global News on Monday that Canada needs to use “the leverage that we have.”

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He said this should include putting energy, critical minerals, potash and other products the U.S. needs as leverage.

“Whether that’s tariffs, whether that’s export taxes … or whether it’s just the threat of it, we’ve got to use the leverage that we have,” Lewis said.

Should the U.S. further retaliate, Lewis said a “tit-for-tat” trade war is difficult, but said it shows the need for Canada to build an economy more independent from its southern neighbour.

Trump threatens Bombardier

In recent days, Trump has issued more economic and trolling posts on his TruthSocial platform.

On Sunday, the president criticized what he called an “unacceptable” imbalance between the two countries’ currencies.

“Canada’s Dollar imbalance with the U.S. is unacceptable,” he said in the post. “It has been that way for years – but no longer!”

Bombardier was also targeted Monday, with Trump saying its products “aren’t good enough.”

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote.

Trump then claimed Bombardier “live off” American buyers, companies, airports and service, while “Canada blocks our GREAT” American banks and companies.

He went on to say if the company wants the U.S. market, it must build in the U.S.

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“Bombardier is a source of pride for Quebec, a flagship of our economy, and a major player in our aerospace industry. Behind this company are thousands of Quebec workers who showcase our expertise around the world,” Quebec Premier Christine Frechette wrote in French on social media.

“I have reached out to Éric Martel, CEO of Bombardier, to offer him our full support.”

with files from The Canadian Press

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