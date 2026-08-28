Canada adds more U.S. goods to list of planned counter-tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is adding to the list of U.S. goods that will be subject to Canadian counter-tariffs a day after it took American seafood off the list.

On Tuesday, Canada responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated trade war escalations and 50 per cent tariffs with counter-tariffs on more than 700 American goods amounting to $27.6 billion and rolling out supports for workers affected by the trade war.

Since then, Ottawa has tweaked the list.

“We’ve been working with and listening to stakeholders and provinces all throughout this process. That has informed our response and crucially helped us adjust our support measures to ensure our sectors and workers’ immediate needs and reality are acted on,” a spokesperson for Finance Canada said Friday.

“This decision was made in the interest of strengthening Canada’s sectors and our tariff response — and to better match the American tariffs dollar for dollar, rate for rate,” the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian countermeasures will go into effect on Tues. Sept. 8.

On Wednesday, Finance Canada said it was adjusting the list after receiving feedback from Canadian industry stakeholders.

American seafood and fish were removed from the initial tariff list.

Removing tariffs on U.S. seafood products was “in Canada’s best interests,” Finance Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne told reporters Thursday.

4:08 Canada quickly walks back counter-tariffs on seafood, but why?

What’s been added?

The Canadian counter-tariffs have been set at three different rates — 15 per cent, 25 per cent and 50 per cent — to match Trump’s own tariffs on Canadian goods.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s new additions will be subject to a 50 per cent Canadian tariff.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wood charcoal (including shell or nut charcoal) was on the list, along with American copper wire.

Printed material, including printed pictures and photographs, was also included, along with articles of plaster or of compositions based on plaster.

Canada will also be placing a tariff on carboys, bottles, flasks, jars, pots, phials, ampoules and other containers, of glass, “of a kind used for the conveyance or packing of goods,” and preserving jars made of glass, stoppers, lids and other closures made of glass, the statement said.

Movement on internal trade

Canada’s Committee on Internal Trade, which comprises of federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for internal trade, met on Thursday in Iqaluit.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministers agreed to reach an agreement in principle by the end of fall 2026 and also to meet again in October, a statement said.

Provincial and territorial ministers are working to reduce barriers to labour mobility and make progress on mutual recognition of credentials.

The governments will also “continue to work to reduce barriers for alcoholic beverages across Canada to support consumer choice,” the statement said.