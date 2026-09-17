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3 comments

  1. Jeff
    September 17, 2026 at 7:37 am

    Elbows up crowd… Don’t mess with our sovereignty.. Next week join a failed EU..

  2. Dennis brady
    September 17, 2026 at 6:28 am

    Hes selling our sovereignty to EU shysters. He wants Canada to give his EU buddies billions of tax dollars and absorb their Islamic invasion. Time for Carney to go!

  3. Never USA.
    September 17, 2026 at 6:09 am

    Trumpet is jealous. A tantrum throwing child. You started this trade war, what did you expect? That Canada would lay down and do your bidding? Nope. Never.
    I would rather be with Europe than White Nationalist Trumpet and the USA.

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Canada

PM Carney: ‘Europe and Canada are even stronger together’

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 5:48 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Will Carney accept EU chief’s ‘associate member’ offer to Canada?'
Will Carney accept EU chief’s ‘associate member’ offer to Canada?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is inviting Canada to join the European Union as its first-ever "associate member." David Akin looks at how von der Leyen's offer is raising many questions with few answers, and the speculation about how Prime Minister Mark Carney will respond.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says deeper cooperation and trade between Canada and the European Union can bolster sovereignty on both sides of the Atlantic and help create the “next just, stable, and prosperous world order.”

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France Thursday morning, Carney made a pitch for stronger economic ties with the EU in industries like artificial intelligence, critical minerals and defence.

“I want to be precise about what I am not proposing. I am not proposing a third bloc in order to become a great-power rival – only with better manners,” Carney said.

“We do not seek power to dominate others. On the contrary, we are pursuing resilience so that no one can control our open markets, impair our sovereignty, threaten our territorial integrity, or undermine our freedoms, our democracies, our rule of law.”

Carney’s speech came as Canada and the EU explore deepening political, security and economic ties. That process started in June 2025, but has accelerated with both Canadian and EU officials hinting at a significant new formal partnership over and above the Canada-EU Trade Agreement (CETA).

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On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was inviting Carney to “open the door” to becoming the EU’s first “associate member” — a designation that does not currently have a basis in the economic and political bloc’s treaty.

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Later that day, U.S. President Donald Trump said if Canada becomes the first associate member of the European Union it could be a “hostile act.”

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina, the president said if it’s done with “bad intentions” he will “put very heavy tariffs on Europe.”

Trump also called Canada a “terrible trade partner” after earlier Wednesday signing a memorandum directing federal agencies overseeing government procurement in the United States to remove all products of Canadian origin.

At a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Carney said the push for an “alliance for the future” with Europe is not a reaction to Trump’s hostile actions on trade, but a “positive” project aimed strengthening both sides of the Atlantic.

“This is about building,” Carney told reporters.

“It will make Europe stronger, it will make Canada stronger. It will make, I’ll speak for Canada, Canada a better partner with the United States. And with respect to sovereignty …. we are looking for partnerships that are complimentary, that reinforce our sovereignty. And that’s what’s on offer here.”

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The potential “associate member” designation has taken up much of the political conversation in Canada. But Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s ambassador to the EU and a former cabinet minister, told reporters that Ottawa is more focused working with the Europeans to strengthen partnerships in specific sectors.

Those include energy and natural resources, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and defence procurement.

More to come.

With a file from the Canadian Press.

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