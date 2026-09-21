Vigil to mark 1 year since Nooran Rezayi shot and killed by police in Longueuil

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An evening vigil is being held in Longueuil to mark one year since 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi was shot and killed by a local police officer.

Rezayi was killed after police responded to a 911 call reporting a group of allegedly armed youths on Montreal’s South Shore.

Quebec’s police watchdog later said the only firearm seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot Rezayi.

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The watchdog submitted its investigation report to Quebec prosecutors in March, who will determine whether charges should be laid.

Rezayi’s family is expected to attend the vigil and has invited members of the public to join them in honouring his life.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. outside a Longueuil police station before continuing to the intersection where Rezayi was killed.

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Six members of Rezayi’s family have filed a $2.2 million civil suit against the City of Longueuil and its police force.

In a separate investigation into the events preceding Rezayi’s death, Montreal police announced charges against 11 young people in late June.

But in August, the prosecution stayed the charges after obtaining new evidence that raised what it described as a complex legal issue.

The case has also prompted a separate administrative investigation into the Longueuil police service over its handling of the aftermath of the shooting.