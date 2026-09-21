Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vigil to mark 1 year since Nooran Rezayi shot and killed by police in Longueuil

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 7:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police charge 11 over events before fatal shooting of teenager Nooran Rezayi'
Montreal police charge 11 over events before fatal shooting of teenager Nooran Rezayi
WATCH: Montreal police charge 11 over events before fatal shooting of teenager Nooran Rezayi – Jun 30, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An evening vigil is being held in Longueuil to mark one year since 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi was shot and killed by a local police officer.

Rezayi was killed after police responded to a 911 call reporting a group of allegedly armed youths on Montreal’s South Shore.

Quebec’s police watchdog later said the only firearm seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot Rezayi.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The watchdog submitted its investigation report to Quebec prosecutors in March, who will determine whether charges should be laid.

Rezayi’s family is expected to attend the vigil and has invited members of the public to join them in honouring his life.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. outside a Longueuil police station before continuing to the intersection where Rezayi was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Six members of Rezayi’s family have filed a $2.2 million civil suit against the City of Longueuil and its police force.

In a separate investigation into the events preceding Rezayi’s death, Montreal police announced charges against 11 young people in late June.

But in August, the prosecution stayed the charges after obtaining new evidence that raised what it described as a complex legal issue.

The case has also prompted a separate administrative investigation into the Longueuil police service over its handling of the aftermath of the shooting.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices