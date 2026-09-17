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Canada

‘A friggin’ millionaire’: Ontario man snags $25M Lotto Max jackpot

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 12:48 pm
1 min read
Stanley View image in full screen
Stanley J. won $25 million on a ticket he bought at a grocery store in Woodstock, Ont. OLG
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An Innisfil, Ont. man is now a multi-millionaire after purchasing a Lotto Max ticket with the same set of numbers he has been using since they were randomly drawn on a Quick Pick ticket a few years ago.

Stanley J. said he purchased the ticket at a Food Basics in Woodstock while visiting his girlfriend.

Stanley checked the ticket on the OLG app and was shocked to see what he thought was $25,000 in winnings.

“I soon realized I won much more, but I was in shock. I asked my girlfriend to check my ticket for me, and she thought I was joking until she saw the prize amount of $25 million. We were both shocked,” he said during his winner celebration held at the Gateway Casino in Innisfil.

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Stanley said he knew it wouldn’t feel real until he saw the money in his bank account, but when the deposit came through he shouted, “Wow! I’m a friggin’ millionaire!”

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Stanley, who has worked as a plumber for about four decades, said he wanted to quietly tell a few of his family members, but the news spread quickly.

“Everyone was happy for me and said it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” he said.

Now Stanley said he wants to use some of that money to spoil his daughter and granddaughter.

But he also plans to spoil himself.

Stanley said he plans to buy a new house on the lake and search for his dream classic car.

“I’d like to show my girlfriend some of my favourite places,” he added. “I love the sun, sand, and beaches.”

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