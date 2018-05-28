Saskatoon headstones broken in ‘sickening’ cemetery vandalism

Saskatoon workers are assessing the damage left behind after a “sickening” act of vandalism that left aging headstones toppled and smashed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Sometime Friday evening, at least a person or group damaged about 25 headstones – some dating back to the 1920s.

READ MORE: Rise in graffiti in Saskatoon prompts Business Improvement Districts to ask for police help

“Obviously it’s an inappropriate, disrespectful and somewhat sickening activity that’s really disturbed us,” said Darren Crilly, the city’s parks director.

Some grave markers were easily set back into place by Monday, though others are severed and broken.

Officials will try to contact families whose headstones were affected, though some of the memorials are so old that may not be possible.

“Typically, headstone damage is the responsibility of the families,” Crilly said.

If there’s no contact with next of kin, the city will do its best to return all headstones to their proper place, he added.

READ MORE: Alberta family heartbroken after 5 grave markers stolen

Friday’s occurrence was the first in Crilly’s five years as the director of the parks department, which oversees the cemetery.

“Generally, it’s a restful place that people take great care and respect of and enjoy coming to,” he said.

Woodlawn Cemetery doesn’t have surveillance cameras and isn’t fully fenced in.

Since the incident, Saskatoon police have provided additional night-time patrols of the area.

The city will consider additional surveillance options going forward, Crilly said.

Cemetery visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.