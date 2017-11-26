Vandals strike Nova Scotia cemetery third time in 2 months

More than 25 headstones have been knocked over at the Willowbank Cemetery on Gaspereau Avenue in Wolfville, N.S.

Each damaged headstone weighs hundreds of pounds and some date back to the late 1800s.

“This is the worst I’ve experienced and I’ve been here for 30 years,” Chris Fuller, Willowbank Cemetery’s manager, told Global News on Sunday.

Fuller is still waiting to hear from his insurance company and to find out exactly how much it will cost to repair the damage, but he said it’s expected to come with a hefty price tag.

“It’s upsetting. It’s disheartening… I could say [I’m] mad but that’s not going to help me right now,” Fuller said. “Just the thought that someone could come in and do something like this to the place is very, very discouraging.”

The latest incident marks the third time in just two months that the Willowbank Cemetery has been targeted by vandals.

The first incident happened in September. Then, earlier this month, Fuller says he found some damaged headstones. The latest round of vandalism is believed to have happened sometime within the last week or so.

The ongoing vandalism leaves Fuller asking one simple question:

“Why? Why would you do it?” he asked.

“It’s not just the cemetery, it’s everyone who has a lot in here [who] feels nervous – was it their stone? They feel upset and I mean, it’s just the history and the beauty of the place. They took the oldest area in the cemetery and just cleaned her right through. I don’t know what to say.”

Despite the senseless vandalism, Fuller says one positive thing has come out of the incident.

“My faith in humanity has been restored a bit,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of calls from people offering to help. Acadia [University] called up and offered some help from some of their athletes and I’m gonna use them. I’ve had calls from people all over. I had an email from a guy in California whose family stone is here and he wants to contribute to a fund to help, so that’s made me feel really, really good.”

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information about what happened at the Willowbank Cemetery to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.