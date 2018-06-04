$400K cash, 21 kg of crystal meth seized by Saskatoon police

What began as Saskatoon police observing what they believed to be street-level drug trafficking turned into one of the most significant drug busts the city has ever seen.

After Global News began inquiring Monday afternoon into a major drug bust, police confirmed that $400,000 was seized by officers during a raid along with 21 kilograms of crystal meth.

According to authorities, drug deals involving fentanyl spurred the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) to launch an investigation in April.

On May 31, members of SIDEST witnessed what they believed to be drug trafficking in the 100-block of 3rd Avenue South, where they arrested two men, aged 30 and 33, after pulling their vehicle over.

As a result of the initial arrests, police executed searches on an apartment in the 100-block 3rd Avenue South and a house in the 600-block of Gillies Way.

Two men, aged 62 and 33, were arrested at the home along with a 60-year-old woman.

Here’s what police uncovered after executing both searches:

$400,000 in cash;

21kg of meth;

Approximately 4,400 fentanyl pills;

More than 2,400 grams of powdered cocaine;

Other significant amounts of crack cocaine, hash, marijuana and heroin; and

A cocaine press and two vehicles were seized.

All five people arrested now face drug-related and possessing proceeds of crime charges.

Saskatoon police declined to go on-camera on Monday but said they plan to hold a media event later this week where they will have what they seized on display.