Meth found on woman sleeping in Prince Albert, Sask. apartment building hallway
A woman found sleeping in the hallway of Prince Albert, Sask., apartment building has been charged with possessing meth.
Police were called to the building in the 1000-block of Branion Drive early Friday morning where police found the sleeping woman.
Police determined she was intoxicated and had no place to go.
A search by officers turned up a small amount of meth and she was arrested for possession.
She was taken to the Prince Albert police station where a second search turned up a second larger bag of meth.
Police said a total of 30.7 grams of meth was seized.
The 34-year-old Prince Albert woman was charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and made her first court appearance on Friday morning.
