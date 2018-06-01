Crime
June 1, 2018 3:34 pm

Meth found on woman sleeping in Prince Albert, Sask. apartment building hallway

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman has been charged with meth possession after being caught sleeping in the hallway of a Prince Albert apartment building.

File / Global News
A A

A woman found sleeping in the hallway of Prince Albert, Sask., apartment building has been charged with possessing meth.

Police were called to the building in the 1000-block of Branion Drive early Friday morning where police found the sleeping woman.

READ MORE: Woman facing charges after drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police determined she was intoxicated and had no place to go.

A search by officers turned up a small amount of meth and she was arrested for possession.

She was taken to the Prince Albert police station where a second search turned up a second larger bag of meth.

READ MORE: Marijuana plants seized in Harris, Sask. drug bust

Police said a total of 30.7 grams of meth was seized.

The 34-year-old Prince Albert woman was charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and made her first court appearance on Friday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drug Bust
Meth
Meth Possession
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Meth Possession
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News