Meth found on woman sleeping in Prince Albert, Sask. apartment building hallway

A woman found sleeping in the hallway of Prince Albert, Sask., apartment building has been charged with possessing meth.

Police were called to the building in the 1000-block of Branion Drive early Friday morning where police found the sleeping woman.

READ MORE: Woman facing charges after drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police determined she was intoxicated and had no place to go.

A search by officers turned up a small amount of meth and she was arrested for possession.

She was taken to the Prince Albert police station where a second search turned up a second larger bag of meth.

READ MORE: Marijuana plants seized in Harris, Sask. drug bust

Police said a total of 30.7 grams of meth was seized.

The 34-year-old Prince Albert woman was charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and made her first court appearance on Friday morning.