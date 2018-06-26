Taser fails to subdue man armed with axe in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police officers had to restrain a man during a domestic dispute after a Taser proved ineffective in subduing him.

Police were called to a home on Galt Court just before midnight on Monday for a report a man armed with an axe was causing a disturbance.

He was said to be threatening people and damaging property.

Officers arrived to find the man still armed with the axe. Officers deployed a Taser after they said he refused to listen to their commands, but it failed to subdue him.

He was then physically restrained and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The 37-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a charge of uttering threats.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.