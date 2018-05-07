Police use taser on a Bradford woman after mental health crisis escalates

South Simcoe police officers tasered a Bradford woman early Monday after a mental health crisis escalated.

According to police, they were called to a house in Bradford just after 3 a.m., Monday, after a man said his wife was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man advised attending officers that his 50-year-old wife had a history of mental health issues, and had armed herself with a weapon. He told police she had threatened anyone attempting to help her.

According to police, they spoke to the woman and tried to convince her to seek medical help. The woman proceeded to grab a small stool and began swinging it at the officers. When an officer grabbed the stool from her, she grabbed a large two-pronged BBQ skewer.

Police say they tasered the woman, who was then taken into custody without injury.

Police report the woman was examined by paramedics, before being taken to hospital for further evaluation.