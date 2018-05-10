Nova Scotia’s police watchdog investigating after teen Tasered in Lower Sackville

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a teenage girl was arrested and Tasered in Lower Sackville Saturday night.

Police say at 9:20 p.m., officers were called to assist Emergency Health Services (EHS) at a call involving a youth.

Police say when officers arrived, paramedics told them their services were no longer needed.

But during the second call an hour later, police allege the youth became violent towards herself and family members when an officer tried to talk to her.

That’s when police used a Taser on the girl and placed her in handcuffs.

The teen was then sent to hospital.

A Facebook post regarding the incident started making its round on social media on Monday. Global News has chosen not to share the post or its accompanying photo as it would identify the minor.

The next day, Nova Scotia RCMP said the Facebook post was a case of “misinformation.”

The case was handed over to SiRT on Wednesday.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.