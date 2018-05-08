N.S. RCMP say viral Facebook post alleging violent conduct by officers is ‘misinformation’

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a Facebook post alleging their officers violently assaulted a teenager is “misinformation” and does not “reflect what occurred.”

The Mounties say they were first notified of the post on Tuesday.

The post, which has been circulating social media since it was posted on Monday evening, claimed that police had beaten and tasered a 17-year-old after the teen’s mother called officers to keep them safe.

Global News has chosen not to share the post or its accompanying photo as it would identify the minor.

The Mounties say that on May 5 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call to assist Emergency Health Services (EHS) at a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., with a call involving a youth.

However, when two officers arrived, they were informed by EHS that their services were no longer needed. The officers left.

Approximately one hour later, the officers were called back to the home for an unknown physical disturbance.

One officer attempted to speak to the caller while another spoke to the teen. When the officer approached the youth to have a conversation, police say that the teen “immediately became violent.”

“Our members’ primary concern was to protect the youth, their family, and EHS as we worked to take control of the situation and remove the youth from the home so they could receive appropriate medical care,” wrote RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a press release on Tuesday.

“However, the violent behaviour escalated and as a result, the youth was causing significant harm to themselves and posing a threat to others.”

Officers then decided to use a stun-gun on the teen. However, police say that the teen continued to exhibit violence and self-inflicted harm, resulting in the youth being placed in handcuffs.

“At no time during the incident did the youth comply with the requests of our members to stop the violent behaviour,” said Hutchinson.

When the teen was no longer in a position to harm themselves or others, officers requested EHS to check on the youth’s medical condition.

The teen was eventually transported to hospital by EHS with RCMP officers accompanying medical personnel.

RCMP say both of their officers sustained injuries as a result of the incident and that they “have reached out to the family of the youth to have a discussion regarding these allegations and police response.”