Stolen stop signs raise fears of serious crashes in Ontario township

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Police and fire officials in a rural township near Peterborough, Ont., are warning that a series of stolen road signs is creating a growing public safety risk.

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township says it has been dealing with missing street name signs and 911 address signs, markers that help emergency crews quickly locate people during emergencies.

According to authorities, three stop signs were removed from two rural intersections along Base Line.

Two signs were stolen from the intersection of Base Line and Cloverdale Line, while another was taken from Base Line and Hiawatha Line.

Peterborough County OPP say the thefts left drivers without warning to stop before crossing roads where vehicles often travel at high speeds.

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“People have to realize that these signs are there for a reason,” Const. Dan Gay said to Global News.

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He noted that at one intersection, both northbound and southbound stop signs had been removed.

“If you don’t see a stop sign and go right through this intersection, you’ve got people travelling behind us doing upwards of 80 or more kilometres an hour,” Gay said.

“And with you not having a clear visibility in either direction, you’re not necessarily going to be able to see that traffic coming in time.”

Gay said what may have started as a prank now has the potential to become life-threatening.

The missing signs are also creating challenges for emergency responders, according to Otonabee-South Monaghan Fire Chief Chuck Parsons.

“The other problem is there’s a significant cost to the municipality, both to the taxpayer, the cost of the sign and the cost of sending crews out,” Parsons said.

“There could be a while before these signs are discovered if they’re not reported.”

Authorities are asking residents to report missing signs to the township. Anyone who sees someone tampering with road signs is urged to contact police.

The warning comes as police across Ontario continue to emphasize the importance of stopping safely at intersections, particularly on rural roads where there have been more accidents.

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Earlier this month, OPP also launched its “Stop. Look. Live.” campaign, aimed at reducing collisions at stop signs and rail crossings by reminding drivers to come to a complete stop and check for oncoming traffic before proceeding.