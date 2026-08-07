Girl sexually assaulted by ride operator at Vaughan, Ont. amusement park: police

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York regional police say a ride operator is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at an amusement park north of Toronto.

Officers allege it happened when the girl was at a Vaughan, Ont. amusement park with her friends in late May.

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Police allege the man sexually assaulted her while performing safety checks as she boarded the ride.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say they believe there may be other victims.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to reach out to them.