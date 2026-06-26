24 Sussex Drive will be restored, Carney says as competition launches

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is launching a national design and build competition to restore 24 Sussex Drive, the derelict official residence of Canada’s prime ministers.
The residence has been deemed uninhabitable for a prime minister for years, with Carney currently residing in Rideau Cottage as former prime minister Justin Trudeau did, with dead rodents and feces in the walls, attics and other parts of the property as well as extensive water damage and electrical issues.
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Carney said the plans to restore the building reflect the need to “preserve our history, protect our heritage and traditions for generations to come.”
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The National Capital Commission had estimated in 2022 that the costs of restoration would be around $37 million.
More to come.
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