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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 26, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Good, I was there several times in the 60s

  2. Lee Gunter
    June 26, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Carneys friend will get the contract to restore re-build 24 Susex. Most likely it will be over budget by 100-200%. Another boondoggle by the Liberals

  3. Anonymous
    June 26, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Wast more money f piece s**t

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Canada

24 Sussex Drive will be restored, Carney says as competition launches

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 9:48 am
1 min read
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WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney announces plans for 24 Sussex
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is launching a national design and build competition to restore 24 Sussex Drive, the derelict official residence of Canada’s prime ministers.

The residence has been deemed uninhabitable for a prime minister for years, with Carney currently residing in Rideau Cottage as former prime minister Justin Trudeau did, with dead rodents and feces in the walls, attics and other parts of the property as well as extensive water damage and electrical issues.

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Carney said the plans to restore the building reflect the need to “preserve our history, protect our heritage and traditions for generations to come.”

The National Capital Commission had estimated in 2022 that the costs of restoration would be around $37 million.

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