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FIFA to allow pride flags at Iran-Egypt World Cup clash in Seattle

By Rohith Nair Reuters
Posted June 25, 2026 3:39 pm
2 min read
A pride flag is photographed during a Pride flag raising ceremony in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A pride flag is photographed during a Pride flag raising ceremony in Saskatoon on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
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Fans will be allowed to bring rainbow flags when Egypt face Iran in Seattle’s designated “Pride Match” at the World Cup, FIFA said on Thursday, setting up an awkward ​collision between local celebrations and two nations where homosexuality is criminalized.

Friday’s group ‌game falls on Seattle’s Pride weekend, a scheduling quirk that emerged only after December’s draw pitted the two Muslim-majority countries against each other.

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Egypt and Iran objected after the draw, with Egypt’s Football Association saying ​such events clashed with its cultural and religious values. Both countries impose severe ​penalties on LGBTQ people.

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“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event ⁠that welcomes people from all backgrounds. Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities ​are welcome at matches and events,” FIFA said in a statement.

“General statements of human rights, ​including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums.”

FIFA added that items ​will be allowed provided they are used “in a manner consistent with the code,” which ​limits the size of flags or banners and prohibits items deemed “political.”

‘Pride Match’ organized by Seattle, not FIFA

FIFA ‌has ⁠distanced itself from the Pride festivities, emphasizing that the celebrations are organized by Seattle’s local World Cup committee and not the global soccer body.

“I must clarify that there will be no ‘Pride Match’ at the World Cup,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Swiss magazine Die ​Weltwoche in January.

Participants carry a rainbow flag along a street during the Pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, August 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Participants carry a rainbow flag along a street during the Pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, August 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“There will be a FIFA ⁠World Cup match in Seattle and, on the same day, events organized by external organizations will be taking place in the city. ​But that has nothing to do with the match itself.”

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At the ​2022 World ⁠Cup in Qatar, FIFA threatened yellow cards for captains wearing the “OneLove” armband, citing its rules against political slogans.

Seattle organizers remain undeterred, viewing the spotlight as a platform for promoting acceptance.

“The Pride ⁠celebration… has ​happened on this weekend for 50-plus years,” Hedda McLendon, ​from Seattle’s local World Cup organizing committee, told Reuters.

“It is going to happen this weekend, it is going to ​happen long after the World Cup.”

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© 2026 Reuters

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