Moncton’s spike in overdose cases prompts EMO response

Send this page to someone via email

A toxic illicit drug supply is prompting an urgent response from the New Brunswick government, as the the provincial Emergency Measures Organization activates a Level 1 response to Moncton’s spike in overdose cases.

The emergency response is usually reserved for floods and wildfires.

After weeks of rising overdose calls in Greater Moncton, the Department of Health turned to EMO for help coordinating the response.

“It’s about us using our contacts and our resources to enable the success of others, if possible,” said NB EMO director, Kyle Leavitt.

Earlier this month, Moncton’s fire chief said the department responded to 52 overdose calls over the course of a weekend — when it usually only receives four or five a day.

Josue Goguen, a front-line supervisor at Ensemble Moncton, which is the city’s only drug overdose prevention site, said they suspected the current drug supply has a form of tranquilizer in it that’s not meant for human consumption.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Moncton and parts of Nova Scotia seeing an increase in drug overdoses

Leavitt says the activation isn’t about putting more people on the ground, but bringing officials with health, social development, and the municipality together with community organizations.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There, they can share information and identify gaps in resources and make sure the resources are ready if the situation worsens.

Leavitt says EMO is ready to escalate to Level 2 or 3 if the scale or scope of the crisis worsens.

“(Level 2 includes) partial activation of an emergency operation centre and that brings in an extended group to enter in discussions and prepare and plan,” he said.

While the response has so far remained focused on Greater Moncton, Saint John is also on the radar.

Ambulance New Brunswick says responding to suspected overdose calls can be challenging, but their responders have the expertise and equipment to provide timely, life-saving care.

Story continues below advertisement

“When an overdose is suspected, early intervention is critical. The sooner 911 is contacted, the sooner care can begin. Early notification gives paramedics the best opportunity to assess the patient, initiate treatment, and improve outcomes,” wrote Christianna Williston, spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses or suspects an overdose to call 911 immediately.”

Officials in New Brunswick are also liaising with officials in Nova Scotia, which has also seen the same spike in overdoses.

Public Health has issued several drug alerts this month after the toxic drug supply showed up around Amherst, N.S.

“It’s not the first time it’s been seen in Nova Scotia, but I would say the trend is on the increase. So we are seeing it more often than we would have been in the past,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, Northern Zone Regional Medical Officer of Health with Nova Scotia Health.

Officials say the illicit drug supply has become increasingly unpredictable with opioids, benzodiazepines and the veterinary tranquilizer, medetomidine, showing up in different combinations.

The mix can leave people sedated for hours, and naloxone likely won’t fully reverse the overdose.

“We unfortunately don’t expect these types of mixes to go away anytime soon,” said Muecke.

Story continues below advertisement

She adds that the two provinces are now sharing information as they track the evolving drug supply.