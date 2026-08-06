Teen driver involved in fiery Saskatoon crash awaits sentencing

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The teen reportedly behind the wheel of a fiery Saskatoon crash on Idylwyld Drive in May is now awaiting sentencing.

Counsel’s arguments for sentencing wrapped up and brought to light more about the horrific injuries an 82-year-old man suffered in the crash.

The Crown pushed for a 10-month sentence in a secure facility, five months under community supervision, and 12 months of probation along with a no-contact order with the co-accused and complainants.

Crown counsel, Stephanie Varsanyi, argued it was a violent incident because of an assault prior to the car being stolen, and the serious harm caused to the driver.

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Fola Adelugba, defence counsel, argued for time served, two years of probation, curfew, and say the teen will enter a treatment centre upon release.

Adelugba says his recent autism and opposition defiant disorder diagnoses contributed significantly to his actions that day.

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The teen admitted to stealing a black Dodge SUV in Prince Albert before driving erratically towards Saskatoon.

While driving, the teen lost control on Idylwyld Drive near the Highway 16 overpass, crossed into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a ford transit van.

The 82-year-old man, Doug Bremner, who was driving the van, suffered severe burns from the ensuing fire and most of his clothing melting into his skin.

He also had a fractured femur, pelvis, and ribs, internal bleeding and organ damage, among other injuries.

He was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition where he still remains.

Twenty-four-year-old, Kiefer Ballantyne, a passenger in the stolen vehicle, pleaded guilty to being in a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to time served.

A date for the 14-year-old’s sentencing is expected to be decided Friday.