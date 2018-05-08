Halifax police investigating stabbing, two people in custody
Halifax police now confirm they are investigating a stabbing, as officers combed for evidence at three separate crime scenes on Tuesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing involved one victim and that they have two people in custody.
There was a heavy police presence in the Joseph Howe Drive area near the Ashburn Golf Club, at a parking lot and a walking trail
Officers, including members of the Forensic Identification Unit, could be seen collecting evidence.
A news release issued by Halifax Regional Police at 8:54 a.m. initially said the investigation involved a stolen motor vehicle, but offered no other details.
Police are expected to provide more details this afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.