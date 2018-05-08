Crime
Halifax police investigating stabbing, two people in custody

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police, including the Forensic Identification Unit, is on scene near the Ashburn Golf Club on Tuesday morning.

Alexa MacLean/ Global News
Halifax police now confirm they are investigating a stabbing, as officers combed for evidence at three separate crime scenes on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing involved one victim and that they have two people in custody.

There was a heavy police presence in the Joseph Howe Drive area near the Ashburn Golf Club, at a parking lot and a walking trail

Officers, including members of the Forensic Identification Unit, could be seen collecting evidence.

A news release issued by Halifax Regional Police at 8:54 a.m. initially said the investigation involved a stolen motor vehicle, but offered no other details.

Police are expected to provide more details this afternoon.

