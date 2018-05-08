Halifax police investigating stabbing, two people in custody

Halifax police now confirm they are investigating a stabbing, as officers combed for evidence at three separate crime scenes on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing involved one victim and that they have two people in custody.

Investigators with Halifax Regional Police are gathering evidence from an apartment building parking lot near the scene. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/S2MhYvf5cf — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) May 8, 2018

There was a heavy police presence in the Joseph Howe Drive area near the Ashburn Golf Club, at a parking lot and a walking trail

Officers, including members of the Forensic Identification Unit, could be seen collecting evidence.

Halifax Regional Police Forensic vehicles on site at the beginning of the Chain of Lakes Trail by Ashburn golf course. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/q7OPbqXlZu — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) May 8, 2018

A news release issued by Halifax Regional Police at 8:54 a.m. initially said the investigation involved a stolen motor vehicle, but offered no other details.

Police are expected to provide more details this afternoon.