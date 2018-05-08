Canada
May 8, 2018 4:36 am

Multiple fire crews battling blaze in south end Halifax

By Global News

Halifax Fire crews attend the scene of an ongoing blaze in Halifax's south end on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Global News / Dave Squires
Several fire crews are working on extinguishing a blaze in Halifax’s south end this morning.

Halifax Fire responded to the scene on Inglis Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire seems to be coming out of the roof of the Knightsbridge heritage complex.

There is no word yet on the cause or the extent of the damage.

There is also no word on whether there were any injuries.

More to come.

