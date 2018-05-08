Multiple fire crews battling blaze in south end Halifax

Several fire crews are working on extinguishing a blaze in Halifax’s south end this morning.

Significant Fire on Inglis St in the South End of #Halifax. Multiple @hfxfire units responding. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/hXxxH0V47l — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) May 8, 2018

Halifax Fire responded to the scene on Inglis Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire seems to be in multi unit dwelling. Aerial team currently working to knock it down. Police currently have road blocked off @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/LLyY3Tryy1 — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) May 8, 2018

The fire seems to be coming out of the roof of the Knightsbridge heritage complex.

There is no word yet on the cause or the extent of the damage.

Water is pouring out of the building. You can expect significant water damage to Knightsbridge Condos when it’s all over @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/VEYitiRV4o — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) May 8, 2018

There is also no word on whether there were any injuries.

Three hours and counting. Water still being doused by @hfxfire. Small flames still visible @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/beG50fJWhV — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) May 8, 2018

More to come.