Multiple fire crews battling blaze in south end Halifax
Several fire crews are working on extinguishing a blaze in Halifax’s south end this morning.
Halifax Fire responded to the scene on Inglis Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire seems to be coming out of the roof of the Knightsbridge heritage complex.
There is no word yet on the cause or the extent of the damage.
There is also no word on whether there were any injuries.
More to come.
