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Canada

Senior leaders of CFB Edmonton infantry battalion removed amid investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2026 3:17 pm
1 min read
Left, Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Hudson, commanding officer 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, and right, Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr, sergeant major of 3 PPCLI, in a group photo on July 31, 2025. View image in full screen
Left, Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Hudson, commanding officer 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, and right, Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr, sergeant major of 3 PPCLI, in a group photo on July 31, 2025. Credit: MCpl Cass Moon, Canadian Forces Imagery Technician/ Canadian Armed Forces
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The Department of National Defence says two senior leaders of a respected Armed Forces battalion at CFB Edmonton have been removed pending an investigation.

It says Lt.-Col. Jason Hudson and Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr have been temporarily removed from their positions with 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

Hudson was the Edmonton Garrison-based unit’s commanding officer.

From left to right: Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Hudson, Commanding Officer 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI), Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president of operations Marlo Pritchard, Brigadier-General Wade Rutland, and Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr, Sergeant Major of 3 PPCLI, pose for a group photo in Prince Albert, Sask. on July 31, 2025. View image in full screen
From left to right: Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Hudson, Commanding Officer 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI), Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president of operations Marlo Pritchard, Brigadier-General Wade Rutland, and Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr, Sergeant Major of 3 PPCLI, pose for a group photo in Prince Albert, Sask. on July 31, 2025. Credit: MCpl Cass Moon, Canadian Forces Imagery Technician/ Canadian Armed Forces

The defence department is sharing few details about the probe but said authority figures are expected to display good judgment and conduct.

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It says the 3rd Canadian Division, which oversees all Forces operations across Western Canada, is handling the investigation.

Maj. Caleb Kimball and Master Warrant Officer Timothy Wiebe have been named as the unit’s new commanding officers while the investigation is carried out.

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