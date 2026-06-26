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Crime

18-year-old arrested one month after body found in Kanesatake septic tank

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2026 6:05 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal . View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal . Christinne Muschi/ CP
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A man was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with a homicide in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake that occurred in May.

Quebec provincial police said a young man was found unconscious in what appeared to be a septic tank on the grounds of a former school on May 29.

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Workers from the fire department and emergency services were able to retrieve the man’s body and take him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe he was killed the night before.

Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon after investigating the homicide for about a month.

He was charged at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse the next day.

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