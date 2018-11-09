Saskatoon police Taser woman in reported stolen vehicle
Saskatoon police said officers used a Taser on a 25-year-old woman when she attempted to flee in a reported stolen vehicle.
Officers initially stopped the vehicle in the 200-block of Avenue L South at around 8:15 p.m. CT on Nov. 8, according to the police report.
Police said the woman attempted to drive away when officers approached. A Taser was used and the driver was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported. Police said the Taser deployment will be reviewed.
The woman is facing charges of possession of stolen property, obstruction, and breach of a court order.
Two men were arrested out of the vehicle and released without charges being laid.
