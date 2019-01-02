Man threatens to shoot North Battleford RCMP officers

Battlefords RCMP are still trying to piece together what happened early in the morning of Jan. 1 that lead to the arrest of one man after a weapons complaint in North Battleford, Sask.

Police said calls came in just after midnight saying two men were walking on 15th Avenue shooting a rifle in the air. A search of the area failed to locate the suspects.

Officers said they spotted two people matching the descriptions of the suspects a short time later while on an unrelated call.

They were seen walking into the backyard of a home in the 1200-block of 111th Street and more units were called in to contain the area.

When two officers entered the yard, police said a man hid behind a woman, pointed a firearm, and threatened to shoot.

Officers sought cover and spoke to the man. He then fled the yard, police said, leaving behind the woman who was then taken into custody.

They tracked the man’s footsteps in the fresh snow to a home on 12th Avenue, where police said they could hear yelling and screaming.

Police said they forced their way inside, where a man holding a rifle was being held and beaten by the homeowner and three other men.

Officers arrested the man and later determined he had earlier been kicked out of the home during a party for unruly behaviour.

Eric Davis, 38, of North Battleford is facing a number of charges including assault with a firearm, and uttering threats. Police said more charges are expected to be laid as the investigation continues.

RCMP added the investigation into role of the woman and the actions of the people inside the house where Davis was arrest continues.