Saskatoon police Taser man threatening officers

Saskatoon police said Tasers had to be used to subdue a man who was causing a disturbance.

Officers were called to the 1700-block of 11th Street West just before midnight Wednesday for a report a shirtless man, who also had no shoes, was bothering a woman.

Police said they received a second call a few minutes later that two people were fighting in the street one block away, one who matched the description of the shirtless man.

Officers said the man charged at them in a threatening manner when they arrived.

One officer unsuccessfully fired his Taser at the man, according to police, and the second officer fired his stun gun when he was threatened by the man, dropping him to the ground.

Police said when they tried to arrest him, the man got up and threatened the first officer, who successfully deployed his Taser allowing them to take him into custody.

A 26-year-old man is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer.

The use of the Tasers will be reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service policy.