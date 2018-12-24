Woman wanted after shooting in Loon Lake, Sask.
Loon Lake RCMP say a 29-year-old man was hospitalized for a gunshot wound this past weekend.
The man arrived at hospital at roughly 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 22, according to Meadow Lake RCMP. His injury was considered non-life-threatening and he has since been released.
Initial investigation showed the shooting occurred at a home in Loon Lake, Sask.
Loon Lake RCMP took over the investigation and have charged Kyla Cheenanow, 18, who is at large.
She is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while not authorized, and failure to comply with undertaking.
Police said Cheenanow is from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Loon Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Loon Lake is approximately 290 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
