Death of 42-year-old in Buffalo Narrows considered suspicious

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit North is treating a death investigation in Buffalo Narrows as suspicious.

The investigation began shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 20 when the Buffalo Narrows RCMP responded to a report of an injured, unconscious, adult man in a shed behind a house. He was declared deceased by EMS shortly after RCMP arrived.

The deceased is a 42-year-old man whose name is not being released at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed by Monday.

RCMP say further updates will be provided as they become available.