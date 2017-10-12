Woman charged with manslaughter in Buffalo Narrows, Sask. death

A woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another woman in northern Saskatchewan.

Lillian Wuttunee, 56, was found unresponsive by police in her Buffalo Narrows home on the evening of Sept. 25.

She was taken by paramedics to the local hospital and later air-lifted to a Saskatoon hospital.

Wuttunee died from her injuries on Sept. 29.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP have not released the nature of her injuries.

Brenda Laura Tobac, who is also from Buffalo Narrows, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in Wuttunee’s death.

Tobac is in custody and will make her next court appearance in Buffalo Narrows on Nov. 8.

Police continue to investigate.

Buffalo Narrows is approximately 465 kilometres north of Saskatoon.