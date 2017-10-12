Crime
Man sentenced in death of La Ronge, Sask. restaurant owner Simon Grant

Austin Bird was one of four people charged in the death of Simon Grant.

One of the people charged in the death of a La Ronge, Sask. business owner was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.

Austin Bird pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September. The Crown wanted an eight-year sentence, while the defence argued for five years.

Bird is one of four people arrested after Simon Grant, 64, was attacked during a break-in on April 15 at Louisiana’s Bar-B-Que.

Grant died two days later in hospital.

Two boys who were under 18 at the time of the attack are also charged in Grant’s death, along with Mathew Nagy-Charles.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

