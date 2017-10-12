Man sentenced in death of La Ronge, Sask. restaurant owner Simon Grant

One of the people charged in the death of a La Ronge, Sask. business owner was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.

Austin Bird pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September. The Crown wanted an eight-year sentence, while the defence argued for five years.

Bird is one of four people arrested after Simon Grant, 64, was attacked during a break-in on April 15 at Louisiana’s Bar-B-Que.

Grant died two days later in hospital.

Two boys who were under 18 at the time of the attack are also charged in Grant’s death, along with Mathew Nagy-Charles.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.