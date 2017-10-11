Youth charged with second-degree murder in Sandy Bay, Sask., death

A youth has been charged with second-degree murder in a Sandy Bay, Sask., death.

Sandy Bay RCMP were called to a report of an unresponsive man on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.

Jared Phillip Merasty, 19, was taken to the Sandy Bay Health Centre where he later died from his injuries.

The nature of his injuries has not been released by police.

A youth was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in Merasty’s death.

His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is being held in custody and will appear by closed-circuit video on Thursday in Pelican Narrows provincial court.

Sandy Bay RCMP continue to investigate along with the major crimes unit south and the RCMP identification section.

Sandy Bay is approximately 595 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.