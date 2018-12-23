Saskatoon police officer involved in Saturday night shooting

The Saskatoon police’s major crimes and forensic identification units continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in the area of Valley Road and Dundonald Avenue.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, when an officer and suspect engaged in gunfire.

The suspect was wounded in the incident and transported to hospital, where he later died.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12 p..m CT on the shooting. Global News will be streaming the press conference.

This article will be updated as more details become available.