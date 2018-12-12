Drug trafficking charges for man who tried to evade Saskatoon police

A man who tried to hide from Saskatoon police by hiding in the basement of a home on the outskirts of the city is now facing drug trafficking charges.

Officers said they first spotted a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer driven without lights on early Wednesday morning in the area of Preston Avenue South and Willis Crescent.

Police said several items were thrown out a window as the vehicle turned onto Circle Drive. The driver then took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers located three bags containing a total of 85 grams of meth.

The car was picked up by members of the air support unit, who said they followed it out of the city to an acreage on Valley Road where it was abandoned in a ditch.

The driver then ran into a nearby home, police said.

Saskatoon police and RCMP officers searched the home and found a man hiding in the basement.

The homeowners, who had no connection to the suspect, told officers they were not aware their home had been entered until police arrived.

Police said a search of the car turned up 14 grams of cocaine and bear spray.

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with meth and cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon, break and enter, dangerous driving, evading police, and breach of recognizance.