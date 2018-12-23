Taser used by Saskatoon police to subdue suspect

A 29-year-old man is facing charges of weapon possession, obstruction and resisting arrest after a confrontation with Saskatoon police resulted in the use of a Taser in the 1400 block of 20th Street West.

Police responded to a complaint of a man with a golf club trespassing in an apartment building at roughly 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said when they arrived the man was unco-operative and combative, resulting in the use of a stun gun by police to subdue the suspect.

The man will remain in custody until he appears in front of a justice of the peace on Sunday evening.

No one was injured.