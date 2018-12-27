Saskatchewan RCMP member charged with forcible confinement

A Regina-based member of the Saskatchewan RCMP has been charged with forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police said an investigation was started on Dec. 18 into an incident that took place on Dec. 10, but was not reported until eight days later.

The member, who was not on duty at the time, was charged once the investigation was complete.

Police said the member, whose name is not being released to protect the identity of the victims, made an appearance before a justice of the peace shortly after being arrested and released with numerous conditions.

RCMP said the member has been placed on administrative duties and is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Jan. 3, 2019.

A code of conduct investigation has also been ordered by RCMP.