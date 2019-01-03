Forcible confinement charge dropped against Saskatchewan RCMP officer

A Regina-based RCMP member is no longer facing charges of forcible confinement and uttering threats.

The officer, who was not named to protect the identity of the complainant, was charged on Dec. 18, 2018, after an incident on Dec. 10.

All charges were withdrawn on Dec. 31 after RCMP consulted with Saskatchewan Public Prosecutions.

Officials said a review of the circumstances found the totality of the incident did not meet the threshold for prosecution.

The officer remains on administrative duties pending the outcome of a code of conduct investigation.