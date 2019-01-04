3 arrested after Saskatoon cab driver assaulted and robbed
Three people are facing charges after police said a Saskatoon taxi driver was assaulted and robbed.
Saskatoon police found the injured 55-year-old man in the 200-block of Avenue V South just after 3 a.m. CT on Jan. 4.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old man from Turtleford, a 19-year-old Saskatoon woman and a 20-year-old woman from Onion Lake were arrested in the near vicinity.
Police said the three people had been passengers in the cab.
Members of the forensic identification and general investigative units are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-With files from Global’s Ryan Kessler
