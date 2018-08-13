3 facing charges after taxi driver robbed in Saskatoon

Three people are facing charges after a taxi driver was robbed in Saskatoon last week.

Saskatoon police were called to the robbery in the area of 21st Street West and Avenue T South just before 9 p.m. CT on Aug. 10.

While investigating, officers saw three people, who reportedly robbed the cab driver, leaving a building in the 100-block of Avenue T South.

They all fled when they spotted police. A 20-year-old woman, and two men, 20 and 23, were arrested after a short chase.

The cab driver was assaulted during the robbery, but did not require medical treatment.

Police said the stolen property was recovered from the three people.

The accused are facing charges that include robbery, mischief, breach of undertaking, and breach of probation.

The two men also had outstanding warrants for their arrest.