Crime
August 13, 2018 2:13 pm

3 facing charges after taxi driver robbed in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say three people are facing charges after a taxi driver was robbed in Saskatoon last week.

File / Global News
A A

Three people are facing charges after a taxi driver was robbed in Saskatoon last week.

Saskatoon police were called to the robbery in the area of 21st Street West and Avenue T South just before 9 p.m. CT on Aug. 10.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police officer poked by used needle during stolen vehicle search


Story continues below

While investigating, officers saw three people, who reportedly robbed the cab driver, leaving a building in the 100-block of Avenue T South.

They all fled when they spotted police. A 20-year-old woman, and two men, 20 and 23, were arrested after a short chase.

The cab driver was assaulted during the robbery, but did not require medical treatment.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police intercept taxi carrying 2 men fleeing home invasion

Police said the stolen property was recovered from the three people.

The accused are facing charges that include robbery, mischief, breach of undertaking, and breach of probation.

The two men also had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
21st Street West
Avenue T South
cab driver
Mischief
Pleasant Hill
Robbery
Saskatoon Assault
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery
Taxi
Taxi driver
Taxi driver robbed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News