Police searching for multiple suspects after man ‘seriously assaulted’ in Saskatoon

There is an increased Saskatoon police presence in the area of 33rd Street West and Avenue H North after an assault Monday morning.

Police said a man was “seriously assaulted” by multiple people at around 7:15 a.m.

There is no word on his condition.

Officers and canine units are searching the area for the suspects. There is no word of any arrests at this time.

There are traffic restrictions in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Police said more details will be released as the investigation continues.