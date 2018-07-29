29-year-old in serious condition after Saskatoon shooting
A Saskatoon man is in serious, but stable condition after being shot in the back in the 100-200 block of Avenue I South just after midnight on July 28.
When police arrived they found the 29-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Royal University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Members of the Guns and Gangs, Patrol and Forensic Identification Units are investigating the shooting. Police say details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call either the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
