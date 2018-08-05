Police looking for suspect after robbery

Saskatoon Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Central Ave. where a man entered an establishment and produced a knife; he left with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as being around 20-years-old, wearing a gray hooded jacket with his face covered with a handkerchief.

Witness report the suspect left in a beige, older model 4 door car – possibly a Toyota – with a permit in the window and no license plate on the back. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on 115th Street.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.