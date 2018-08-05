Two people arrested after fight in Saskatoon

Two people have been arrested after a disturbance call in Saskatoon early Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m. officers were called to an apparent fight at an apartment building in the 1200 block of Ave. U North. The caller indicated that there may be firearms involved, however, no shots were reported.

Officers seized a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle as well as several pellet and BB gun type pistols, various knives and swords as well as ammunition.

No one was injured during the fight.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Saskatoon and they are facing numerous weapon-related charges.

Both will see a Justice of the Peace later today.