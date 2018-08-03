Crime
Man flees through Saskatoon home, over barbed wire fence before arrest

Saskatoon police say a 34-year-old man who fled from a stolen vehicle went through a home in an attempt to evade officers.

One of three people found in a stolen vehicle fled through a home and over barbed wire in an attempt to evade Saskatoon police.

The vehicle was spotted in the 600-block of Idylwyld Drive North at roughly 7:50 p.m. CT on Aug. 2, after being reported stolen from North Battleford, Sask.

During a high-risk vehicle stop, the front passenger fled on foot.

An officer arrested the driver and another passenger while a separate officer pursued the man.

The man fled through a home and was later found in a backyard. Police said a brief physical altercation occurred with officers, but they took him into custody.

The 34-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm and leg, which police said happened when he jumped over a barbed wire fence. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He is facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property, and obstruction.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman are facing stolen property possession charges.

All were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Aug. 3.

