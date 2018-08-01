Officer injured after Saskatoon police car in collision

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said one of their officers was injured after a two-vehicle collision on Aug. 1.

Before the crash, the officer was sent to a “priority call,” heading westbound on 22nd Street West in a marked police car with emergency lights activated.

Police said the car came to a stop at Idylwyld Drive North before it was struck by an SUV in the intersection at roughly 9:45 a.m. CT.

Injuries suffered by the SPS member were minor.

The 50-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not hurt.

SPS officials said the civilian vehicle failed to yield to police, and charges are pending against the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.