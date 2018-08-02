2 RCMP officers injured during arrest and chase in northern Saskatchewan

Two RCMP officers were injured, and a suspect bitten by a police dog, during an incident Wednesday afternoon in northern Saskatchewan.

A Montreal Lake RCMP member had arrested a woman, who was a passenger in vehicle, during a traffic stop when the driver attacked the officer.

The officer received minor injuries.

READ MORE: Officer injured after Saskatoon police car in collision

The driver then took off and a low-speed chase took place on Highway 969 involving officers from several RCMP detachments.

The second officer was injured when the driver tried to avoid a spike belt and briefly dragged the officer, who suffered minor injuries.

The chase ended when police forced the vehicle off the road after the driver attempted to ram another RCMP vehicle.

READ MORE: Truck stolen with toddler in backseat stopped by RCMP in Manitoba

The driver suffered dog bite injuries while being arrested by member of the Prince Albert police dog section.

Charges have yet to be laid as police continue to investigate.