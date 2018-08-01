Police respond to injured person in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood

There was a large Saskatoon police presence at a trailer park in the Sutherland neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
An injured person was reported in the 1500-block of Rayner Avenue at 7:55 a.m. CT on Aug. 1.
READ MORE: Man killed in Saskatoon workplace incident
Police said her injuries are believed to be minor.
No arrests have been made at this time.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating assault with hammer and knife
The guns and gangs, targeted enforcement, and canine units were called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.