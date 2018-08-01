Police respond to injured person in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood

There was a large Saskatoon police presence at a trailer park in the Sutherland neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

An injured person was reported in the 1500-block of Rayner Avenue at 7:55 a.m. CT on Aug. 1.

Police said her injuries are believed to be minor.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The guns and gangs, targeted enforcement, and canine units were called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

