Truck stolen with toddler in backseat stopped by RCMP in Manitoba

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man is facing a kidnapping charge after a stolen truck was recovered on July 31.

The vehicle was reported stolen from outside a business on Main Street in Creighton, Sask., at roughly 4:20 p.m. CT on July 31. A three-year-old girl was in the backseat at the time.

RCMP responded immediately to further reports the vehicle was headed toward Flin Flon and pursued it.

The truck was rendered inoperable just outside of Cranberry Portage, Man., where a spike belt was used and it rear-ended another vehicle. The driver got out and fled into the nearby bush.

Officers found the girl unharmed in the backseat of the truck. She has since been reunited with her mother.

Police set up a perimeter and a police dog from The Pas RCMP located the man hiding under a vehicle in an outbuilding.

He suffered a bite from the police dog during his apprehension. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

He has since been released into Saskatchewan RCMP custody.

Police said his identity has not yet been confirmed as he is not cooperating with the investigation.

The man is also facing charges of theft of a truck, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, abduction of a person under 16, and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Creighton is approximately 490 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.