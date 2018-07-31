Arrest warrant issued for 5th suspect in Wetaskiwin kidnapping

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fifth suspect believed to be involved in a kidnapping that resulted in a teenager escaping from the trunk of a vehicle and hiding inside a Wetaskiwin car wash.

Last Wednesday, police officers were called to the Wetaskiwin Car and Truck Wash after someone found a 19-year-old woman hiding in a maintenance room.

The son of the car wash owner told Global News she was found with bruises on her face and burn marks on her wrist from trying to get out of zip-tie restraints. She told police she had been attacked by her kidnappers, at least one of whom was armed with a gun.

READ MORE: Woman escapes armed kidnappers at Westaskiwin car wash, arrests made in Edmonton

On Friday, the RCMP said five people had been charged in connection with the incident.

All five people are from Maskwacis, Alta. but police said one was still on the run.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a warrant for the arrest of Catlin Owen Ermineskin, 27.

He is facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm, as well as two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Ermineskin is described as five-foot-ten and about 150 pounds.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding him.

“It is believed he may be dangerous given the nature of the offence alleged,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780.312.7200.

READ MORE: 5 people facing charges after kidnapping victim found in Wetaskiwin car wash: RCMP

The other four people charged in this case are: 20-year-old Alexandra Rain, 24-year-old Evan Rain, 22-year-old Lynita Buffalo and 31-year-old Kayla Tiffany Wildflower.

They are all accused of kidnapping with a firearm, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

All four remain in custody awaiting court appearances.