Man charged with arson at Liberal MP’s Toronto home, 2nd suspect wanted

Police in Toronto have arrested one man and say they’re searching for another after an alleged arson attack outside the home of a Liberal Member of Parliament.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Salma Zahid — who represents the riding of Scarborough Centre-Don Valley East — confirmed two cars had been destroyed at her house.
At the time, police said officers and firefighters were called to an address in the area of Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East to respond to an early morning fire.
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They arrived to find several vehicles engulfed in flames.
Toronto Fire said they battled the blaze, knocked down the flames and then handed the investigation over to police.
On Friday, Toronto police announced they had arrested a 24-year-old and charged him with arson causing damage, mischief over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of incendiary material.
He was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.
Police also said they were looking for a second suspect and details of a black 2025 Hyundai Sonata.
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