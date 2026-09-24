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Crime

Two Toronto police officers hurt after collision with fleeing vehicle

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 24, 2026 10:10 am
1 min read
Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive Crash View image in full screen
A flipped over vehicle is pictured near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. Toronto police say two officers and another person were hurt in a collision overnight Thursday after responding to a call for someone breaking into a parked vehicle. Global News/photo
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Toronto police say two of its officers were hurt Thursday after colliding with a vehicle reportedly fleeing from a crime scene.

Police said its officers were responding to a call for someone breaking into a parked vehicle near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive around 2:29 a.m. when the incident unfolded.

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As officers were investigating, they saw two vehicles fleeing the area and one of the vehicles collided with a police cruiser, the force said in a post on X.

Two officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said it took one man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers briefly pursued the second vehicle, but that vehicle fled the area and remains outstanding, police added.

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An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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