Two Toronto police officers hurt after collision with fleeing vehicle

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Toronto police say two of its officers were hurt Thursday after colliding with a vehicle reportedly fleeing from a crime scene.

Police said its officers were responding to a call for someone breaking into a parked vehicle near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive around 2:29 a.m. when the incident unfolded.

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As officers were investigating, they saw two vehicles fleeing the area and one of the vehicles collided with a police cruiser, the force said in a post on X.

Two officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said it took one man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers briefly pursued the second vehicle, but that vehicle fled the area and remains outstanding, police added.

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An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.